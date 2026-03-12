Advertisement
Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu
TAMIL NADU

Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu

In a sharply worded statement, Vijay referred to the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered, an incident that has triggered outrage among residents.

Mar 12, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu(Image: IANS)

Actor-turned politician TVK President Vijay and BJP leader Annamalai on Thursday launched a strong attack on the ruling DMK government, raising concerns over women’s safety in Tamil Nadu following a series of violent crimes reported across the state in recent days.

In a sharply worded statement, Vijay referred to the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered, an incident that has triggered outrage among residents.

According to reports, the victim’s parents and local residents have been staging protests demanding swift action and justice.

Vijay also pointed to another disturbing case near Madhuranthakam, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and abandoned in a forest area. The victim reportedly spent the night in the forest before walking nearly 10 kilometres the next morning to reach a police station and report the crime.

Questioning the government’s handling of law and order, Vijay said the Chief Minister must explain the current state of safety for women and girl children in Tamil Nadu.
He alleged that the government appeared more focused on protecting political alliances than addressing public safety concerns.

The TVK leader further listed several other incidents that have been reported across the state in recent days. These included violent attacks in Nanguneri, Sivaganga and Manamadurai, the abduction and sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Namakkal, an alleged custodial death in Manamadurai, and the killing of a 70-year-old man in Krishnagiri, followed by the sexual assault of his wife.

According to Vijay, the occurrence of multiple crimes within a short span of time has shaken public confidence in the state’s law and order machinery.

He said people were increasingly questioning whether the government has been able to ensure safety for the public, including women, children, youth and the elderly.

Meanwhile, K. Annamalai, former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also criticised the government, citing another recent case involving a college student from Tiruchirappalli. The student was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Chennai while visiting the city for academic project work.

Annamalai said the incident had occurred only days after the Vilathikulam case and the assault near Madhuranthakam, adding that the latest case was reported just minutes away from the Chief Minister’s residence in Chennai.

He said each such incident served as a reminder of what he described as the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state under the DMK government.
 

india news andworld News on Zee News.

Live Tv

