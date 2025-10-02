Advertisement
Vijay Dashami, 'Symbolism Of Victory Of Dharma Over Adharma' : President Murmu

On the occasion of Ram Navmi, President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Vijayadashami, a festival marking the victory of good over evil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay Dashami, 'Symbolism Of Victory Of Dharma Over Adharma' : President MurmuImage Credit: ( IANS )

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Vijayadashami, wishing for a nation where peace and harmony prevail.

Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, marks the end of Shardiya Navaratri. Celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin, the festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

In a statement, President Murmu said, 'On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen.'

'Symbolising the victory of Dharma over Adharma, the festival of Vijayadashami inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice,' she added.

'Celebrated in various parts of the country as Ravana Dahan and Durga Puja, this festival reflects India's values. This festival gives us the message to abandon negative tendencies like anger and ego and adopt positive tendencies like struggle and bravery,' she said.

'I wish that this festival inspires us to build a society and country where all people progress together in life with justice, equality, and harmony,' the President added.

The word Vijayadashami comes from ‘vijaya’ meaning victory and ‘dashami’ meaning the tenth day, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion through social media.

'Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion,'  PM Modi posted on X.

Extending his best wishes, he added, 'My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country.'

