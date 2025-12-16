Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Salutes 1971 War Heroes Who Secured India’s Historic Triumph

New Delhi: As India observed Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1971 war, a conflict that culminated in one of India’s most decisive military victories.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the courage of the armed forces who fought relentlessly in the 1971 war that led to Bangladesh’s liberation, paying tribute to their unmatched patriotism and sacrifice.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he wrote on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respect by reflecting on the dedication and deep sense of patriotism displayed by the Indian Armed Forces, and also highlighted their courage and valour during 'Operation Sindoor', India’s swift retaliatory strike following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country. The Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges. In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serve as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" she wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Vijay Diwas as a shining example of India’s military strength and humanitarian resolve. Recalling the events of 1971, Shah said the Indian forces, through exceptional courage and strategic precision, compelled the Pakistani army to surrender, setting a global example of standing against injustice and oppression. He paid tribute to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also honoured the Armed Forces, saying the nation bows to the Army, Navy and Air Force for delivering a decisive victory in 1971. He highlighted the seamless coordination among the three services, which altered the course of history and reinforced India’s strategic determination. Singh said their discipline and fighting spirit remain a source of inspiration for the country.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda joined other leaders in remembering the fallen heroes, calling Vijay Diwas a symbol of the Indian Armed Forces’ exceptional valour, unshakeable resolve and deep-rooted patriotism. In his message, he said the security forces displayed indomitable courage in 1971, forcing Pakistan to surrender and securing a historic victory for India.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, Nadda added that the nation remains forever indebted to the soldiers whose supreme sacrifice ensured the unity and integrity of the country.



(With Inputs From IANS)