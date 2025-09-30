Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies At 93: PM Modi And Others Pay Tributes To Veteran BJP Leader

After the demise of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of senior BJP leader, who passed away in New Delhi at the age of 93. Malhotra was the first President of the BJP Delhi unit. He was widely respected for his lifelong dedication to public service and organisational development.

PM Modi, in a post on X, described him as a leader rooted in the ground, with a profound understanding of the issues faced by the people. He highlighted Malhotra’s key role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi and his active contributions in Parliament, stating that he would always be remembered for his service.

“Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”, the PM wrote on X.