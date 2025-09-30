Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966403https://zeenews.india.com/india/vijay-kumar-malhotra-dies-at-93-pm-modi-and-others-mourn-loss-pay-tributes-to-veteran-bjp-leader-2966403.html
NewsIndia
VIJAY MALHOTRA

Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies At 93: PM Modi And Others Pay Tributes To Veteran BJP Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of senior BJP leader, who passed away in New Delhi at the age of 93.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies At 93: PM Modi And Others Pay Tributes To Veteran BJP LeaderHe had very good understanding of people’s issues, PM Modi said (Image: IANS)

After the demise of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of senior BJP leader, who passed away in New Delhi at the age of 93. Malhotra was the first President of the BJP Delhi unit. He was widely respected for his lifelong dedication to public service and organisational development.

PM Modi, in a post on X, described him as a leader rooted in the ground, with a profound understanding of the issues faced by the people. He highlighted Malhotra’s key role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi and his active contributions in Parliament, stating that he would always be remembered for his service.

“Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”, the PM wrote on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh