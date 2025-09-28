Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the 39 people who lost their lives in the Karur rally stampede in Tamil Nadu, along with Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/UmPmpPUqZD — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025

Additionally, Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay has also announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of the 39 people who lost their lives in the Karur rally stampede. He further declared that Rs 2 lakh would be provided to each of the nearly 100 individuals injured in the incident.

In a post on X, Vijay said he was deeply shaken by the tragedy, adding that the loss of lives had left him at a loss for words and overwhelmed with grief.

"My heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow," he said in the post.

Vijay said the tragedy was an irreparable loss, adding that no words of comfort could ease the unbearable pain of losing loved ones.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart," Vijay added in the post.

— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 28, 2025

Tamil Nadu CM Also Announces Aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to Karur on Sunday to console the bereaved families and visit the injured at the Government Medical College and Hospital. Expressing grief, he announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. He also ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin, assured full central support, and sought a detailed report from the state government.

Karur Stampede

At least 39 people, including several children, were killed and more than 95 were injured in a stampede during a political rally of TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The tragedy struck on Saturday evening when overcrowding and panic erupted during his address, leading to mass fainting and chaos.

Officials said the stampede began around 7:30 pm, shortly after Vijay started speaking from atop his campaign vehicle. As people began collapsing in the dense crowd, which included many women and children, the actor-politician halted his speech. Vijay tried to calm the crowd, threw water bottles to those fainting, and urged police intervention before ending his address abruptly as the chaos escalated.

ALSO READ: Karur Stampede Tragedy: 39 Dead, Over 95 Injured At Vijay’s Rally - MK Stalin Orders Judicial Probe | Top Points