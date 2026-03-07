Advertisement
Crimes against women: Vijay promises fast-track courts for rapid justice
CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN

Crimes against women: Vijay promises fast-track courts for rapid justice

Vijay announces a major poll promise to establish fast-track courts for the expeditious disposal of cases regarding crimes against women, ensuring swift justice and enhanced legal protection for survivors across the state.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Crimes against women: Vijay promises fast-track courts for rapid justiceTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay. (Photo: ANI)

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday announced a series of women-centric poll promises, including the establishment of special fast-track courts for the expeditious disposal of cases related to crimes against women, during a party event held to mark International Women’s Day in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Addressing party workers at the event, Vijay outlined a range of welfare and safety initiatives aimed at strengthening support systems for women, children and the elderly across the state

As part of his poll promises, he announced that every family would receive six free LPG cylinders annually, while the women’s rights allowance would be increased to Rs 2,500 per month for women heads of families up to the age of 60, excluding state and central government employees.

"Every family will be provided 6 free LPG gas cylinders per year. The women’s rights allowance will be increased to Rs 2,500 per month. A separate department for women, children, and the elderly will be created, and it will function under my direct supervision. Ensuring the safety and welfare of women, children, and the elderly is one of our fundamental principles. A separate department dedicated to women and children will be established. A monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 will be provided to all women heads of families up to the age of 60. However, state and central government employees will be exempted from this scheme," he said.

 

(This is a developing story.)

