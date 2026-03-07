Crimes against women: Vijay promises fast-track courts for rapid justice

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday announced a series of women-centric poll promises, including the establishment of special fast-track courts for the expeditious disposal of cases related to crimes against women, during a party event held to mark International Women’s Day in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Addressing party workers at the event, Vijay outlined a range of welfare and safety initiatives aimed at strengthening support systems for women, children and the elderly across the state

#WATCH | Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: Actor and TVK president Vijay addresses party workers during the party's event organised to celebrate the #InternationalWomensDay2026 pic.twitter.com/4dThCN7G4H — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As part of his poll promises, he announced that every family would receive six free LPG cylinders annually, while the women’s rights allowance would be increased to Rs 2,500 per month for women heads of families up to the age of 60, excluding state and central government employees.

"Every family will be provided 6 free LPG gas cylinders per year. The women’s rights allowance will be increased to Rs 2,500 per month. A separate department for women, children, and the elderly will be created, and it will function under my direct supervision. Ensuring the safety and welfare of women, children, and the elderly is one of our fundamental principles. A separate department dedicated to women and children will be established. A monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 will be provided to all women heads of families up to the age of 60. However, state and central government employees will be exempted from this scheme," he said.

(This is a developing story.)