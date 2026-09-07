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Vijay slams rising 'double-meaning' remarks against women, days after Trisha row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said he would not tolerate abusive or defamatory remarks against women, while urging political opponents to avoid personal attacks and double-meaning language.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Vijay slams rising 'double-meaning' remarks against women, days after Trisha row
Image Credit: ANI

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Vijay slams rising 'double-meaning' remarks against women, days after Trisha row
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