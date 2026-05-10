Tamil Nadu's new CM Vijay breaks 50-year tradition with 'Vande Mataram' at swearing-in ceremony, sparks row

After days of suspense surrounding the formation of a legislative majority, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam Chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. However, the primary topic of discussion at the ceremony was not the individual taking the oath, but rather a specific song that was played just moments before his swearing-in. For the first time in decades, the full version of "Vande Mataram" was played before the state anthem at an official event hosted by the Tamil Nadu government. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, this national song was played ahead of both the National Anthem and the traditional "Tamil Thai Vaazhthu" (Invocation to Mother Tamil), breaking a tradition that the state had adhered to since 1970.

The decision to play the song was implemented in accordance with a directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28. That directive made it mandatory to sing the original and complete version of “Vande Mataram” before the National Anthem at all government events. At the time, opposition parties had strongly objected to this order.

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The political significance of the moment was further heightened by the presence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had publicly criticized the Home Ministry’s directive. Seated in the front row at the ceremony at Vijay’s invitation, Gandhi was present when “Vande Mataram” was played.

Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandian sent a formal letter registering his protest regarding this issue. He argued that relegating "Tamil Thai Vaazhthu" to the third position, that is, placing it after both "Vande Mataram" and "Jana Gana Mana," constitutes a violation of the state's established tradition. He demanded that the TVK government provide an explanation for this oversight and restore the Tamil anthem to its traditional first position at all future events.

"As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song 'Vande Mataram' and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention. The Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam must ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is accorded primacy. Such an error must not be allowed to continue," he said.

"TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Pro-tem Speaker are to ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is sung first and the National Anthem played at the conclusion during tomorrow’s Assembly session, convened for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as at all government functions and ceremonies," he added.

Chennai | On his letter against Thamizhthai Vaazhthu sung after Vande Mataram and National Anthem at TN CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan says, "The National Anthem is to be respected. Our country is India. Its national anthem is 'Jana Gana… pic.twitter.com/jVYJQ1WVdb — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan has issued a letter taking exception to Thamizhthai Vaazhthu being pushed to third place, next to Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.



He says, "As per… — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna also objected to the order in which songs were played during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his cabinet, stating that the new practice was “inappropriate” for Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, he said that "At today's swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and ministers, presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor Mr Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, first Vande Mataram was played, then the national anthem, and thirdly the Tamil invocation song. This new practice is inappropriate for Tamil Nadu."

"We do not agree with the Tamil invocation song being played third. When we pressed the Governor's side on this matter, it was conveyed that the Governor, as the responsible authority, must act according to the new circular from the Union government. Accordingly, in an unavoidable situation, the Tamil invocation song was played as the third song. However, in future times, this new practice will not be followed. Instead, as per the earlier practice, the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event, and the national anthem at the end," he added in the post.

'நீராரும் கடலுடுத்த...' எனத் தொடங்கும் தமிழ்த்தாய் வாழ்த்துப் பாடலுக்கு நூற்றாண்டு கடந்த வரலாற்றுப் பெருமிதம் உள்ளது. இந்தப் பாடல் 'உலகெங்கும் பரவ வேண்டும்...' என்ற இலட்சியத்தின் தொடர்ச்சியாகவே, தமிழ்நாடு அரசு மாநிலப் பாடலாக அதை அறிவித்தது. இத்தகைய பெருமைமிக்க தமிழ்த்தாய்… — Aadhav Arjuna (@AadhavArjuna) May 10, 2026

Tamil Nadu election

Vijay’s government rests on a slim majority, holding 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just two above the majority mark of 118. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured 108 seats in the election, though its effective strength currently stands at 107 after Vijay vacated one of the two constituencies he won. This gap is bridged through the support of its post-poll allies: 5 legislators from the Congress party and 2 legislators each from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

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