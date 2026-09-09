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Crack in TVK alliance: Is the Left's boycott real threat to Vijay's government?

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's TVK alliance gets an official name at Panaiyur, but a boycott by Left parties and 2029 PM ambition debates reveal early coalition strains.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Crack in TVK alliance: Is the Left's boycott real threat to Vijay's government?
Image Credit: ANI. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, with party members.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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