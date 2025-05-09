Vijaypur News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Jammu Police Issues Advisory As Region Faces Blackout

On Thursday, Indian defence forces effectively thwarted missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan targeting military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, following a series of loud explosions reported in Jammu. Emergency blackouts and warning sirens were activated throughout the region, with sirens also sounding in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara. Indian air defence units successfully intercepted multiple drones and missiles during the assault.

Intense cross-border firing persists along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, with confirmed ceasefire breaches in Samba involving both artillery shelling and drone strikes. At the same time, several drone attacks have been reported in Udhampur, Akhnoor, Jammu, and Pathankot, prompting active responses from Indian air defence forces to counter the aerial threats.

According to defence sources, the Indian armed forces successfully intercepted a low-range missile fired from across the border. In addition, a Pakistani drone was shot down near Jammu, preventing what could have been a major security breach.

Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

•Citizens urged to switch off all lights during blackout.

•Stay indoors & in safe locations.

•Avoid unnecessary vehicle movement.

•No need to panic — authorities managing situation.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Vijaypur of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard. Sources say at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighbouring areas, and most of them were intercepted/blocked by the Indian air defence system.

The situation still remains volatile with increased military alertness on the border and in the skies.