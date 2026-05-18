Vijay's BIG move: Tamil Nadu CM orders statewide revamp of Amma Canteens​

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered a comprehensive statewide revamp and modernization of Amma Canteens. The decision follows concerns regarding the deteriorating condition of several outlets, alongside feedback that the quality and taste of the food served had declined. Meanwhile, this comes just days after actor-turned-politician Vijay took oath as the CM of Tamil Nadu, marking a historic moment in the state's political history.

The officials have been directed to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality and taste of food served at the subsidised community kitchens that cater largely to the urban poor and daily wage workers.​

According to an official release, the Chief Minister directed authorities to improve amenities and strengthen the canteens' overall infrastructure.​

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Citing sources, IANS reported that the issue was brought to the Chief Minister’s attention, after which he convened a review meeting with senior government officials to assess the functioning of the canteens.​

During the meeting, the CM stressed that Amma Canteens continue to play an important role in providing affordable meals to thousands of people every day and should maintain the standards and public trust they originally enjoyed.​

Thus, Vijay instructed the officials to take immediate measures to improve the facilities and ensure a better experience for beneficiaries.​

He also instructed the departments concerned to procure additional cooking utensils and modern kitchen equipment to improve the efficiency and maintain the quality standards of the food served at the canteens.​

Furthermore, the officials have been asked to ensure that food served at the canteens is not only affordable but also hygienic, nutritious, and prepared with consistent quality and taste.​

The proposed modernisation exercise is expected to be implemented in phases across Tamil Nadu.​

Tamil Nadu's Amma Canteens

Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government led by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, popularly known as “Amma” among supporters and party workers.​

The initiative became widely recognised for offering meals at highly subsidised prices and emerged as a major social welfare model in Tamil Nadu.​

Notably, at present, there are 383 Amma Canteens that are functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 are operating under various local bodies across the state.​

TASMAC liquor retail outlets closure

Vijay also ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.



After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

(with agencies' inputs)

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