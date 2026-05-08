Vijay's supporter, Congress, holds protest against Guv outside Lok Bhavan; seeks nod for TVK to form govt

Supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Congress workers took to the streets across Tamil Nadu on Friday, venting their frustration after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar declined once again to invite Vijay to form the government. The protests reflected a growing sense within TVK's camp that the Governor was applying an unusually strict standard to a party that won more seats than anyone else in the April 23 elections.

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#WATCH | Madurai: Tamil Nadu Congress workers protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting TVK Chief Vijay to form the next government despite his party emerging as the single-largest formation in the… pic.twitter.com/1T54Fb1xL7 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

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In a statement issued after Vijay's second meeting with the Governor in two days, the Raj Bhavan said the TVK chief had been told that demonstrating a majority was "essential" before the party could be invited to form the government. "The requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," the official release stated.

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#WATCH | Chennai | Police remove a TVK supporter protesting outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai against the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting TVK Chief Vijay to form the next government despite his party emerging as the single-largest formation in the… pic.twitter.com/ItMWPeW2tY — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

Where Numbers Stand

TVK won 108 seats in the assembly elections, a remarkable debut for a party that did not exist two years ago. Under Election Commission rules, Vijay, who won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, must vacate one seat, reducing the party's effective strength to 107. With Congress having publicly announced its support, the combined tally rises to 113, still five short of the 118 needed for a majority in the 234-member House.

The AIADMK, which holds 47 seats, has been the subject of considerable speculation. A section of its MLAs has signalled openness to backing Vijay, but no formal announcement has been made, and the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has not confirmed any alliance. Buzz around a possible DMK-AIADMK understanding to keep TVK out of power has also been circulating, though again without official confirmation from either side.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Governor asks Vijay to show support of 118 MLAs: Political vendetta or legal obligation? Check what Constitution says

Inside TVK Camp

The mood within TVK's MLA group is one of impatience mixed with resolve. According to a PTI report, the party held a crucial meeting of its MLAs-designate on Thursday, during which legislators pressed party general secretary Bussy N Anand on when government formation would take place. They were told to remain patient and that "party chief Vijay was making all the efforts," according to report.

Opposition To Governor's Position

Several parties have pushed back against the Governor's handling of the situation, arguing that constitutional convention requires the single largest party to be invited to form the government and then prove its majority on the floor of the house, not before being invited.

Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the CPI have all said Vijay should be allowed to demonstrate his majority in the assembly rather than being turned away at the door. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar called the Governor's approach "unfair," saying it was wrong to keep Vijay waiting when his party had clearly won the most seats.

The question now is whether TVK can secure the remaining five seats it needs, or whether the Governor's continued reluctance forces the situation towards a constitutional standoff.

Also Read: What happens if all 107 newly elected MLAs of Vijay's TVK resign? Will there be re-elections?