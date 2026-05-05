Vijay's TVK falls short of majority in Tamil Nadu: Check how it can still form government - number game explained

Tamil Nadu Cliffhanger Government Formation Scenario: In a historic election result, actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a debutant in Tamil Nadu politics, emerges as the single largest party, winning 108 seats. However, the majority mark in the 234-member assembly is 118, and the TVK is short of 10 MLAs to form a government. The TVK now requires a coalition partner to cross the magic number to form a government in Tamil Nadu. Notably, TVK chief Vijay's father has extended an open invitation to the Congress party for an alliance. However, Congress alone cannot help the TVK secure a majority as it has only five seats. Here’s the possible coalition sharing equation for Vijay to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu:

Congress-Left-TVK alliance

Since Vijay’s father has invited Congress to form a government, TVK’s 108 and INC’s five take it to 113, still short of four MLAs. Here, Left parties can help the TVK, as the CPI and the CPIM each have two seats. This way, Vijay’s TVK can reach the magic number of 117. The Indian Union Muslim League also has two seats and if it extends support to the TVK, the total can go up to 119.

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Alliance with ADMK

While Vijay campaigned against both - DMK and the AIADMK - in the polls and secured the single largest party status, it can align with the ADMK for a stable government. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has 47 seats, and TVK’s 108 seats can bring the total to 155, making it a more stable coalition option this time.

The Outside Support Magic

Just like the Congress extended outside support to the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in December 2013, ADMK or the DMK can extend outside support to the TVK to form a minority government. However, this will pave the way to a government prone to blackmail, and Vijay may not go for this option at all.

The Bypoll Mathematics

Yet another option for the TVK to form a government is to take a leaf out of the BJP’s playbook. In 2020, when the BJP was seven short of the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress had formed a government in the state after the 2018 state assembly elections. However, in 2020, a total of 22 Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia rebeled against the party and joined the BJP, helping Shivraj Singh Chouhan forma government in the state. The MLAs went on to contest a bypoll and won on the BJP ticket. Similarly, 10-15 MLAs from DMK or AIDMK may rebel and join the TVK, helping Vijay form a government until a bypoll helps him secure a clear majority.