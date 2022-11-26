Vikalp Singh gives success mantra to Indian students at IISAF UK Meet and Greet in London

New Delhi: Renowned educationist Vikalp Singh addressed Indian students at the recent IISAF UK Meet and Greet Youth Conference in London. While Singh was invited as the chief guest and speaker for the event, London MP Virender Sharma and IISAF President Aditya Pratap Singh were also present on the occasion as esteemed guests. Apart from this, Dev Sharma, Youth MP (Winchester) and Kashmi Wahi, Youth MP (Harrow,London) also made their valuable contribution to the programme.

While addressing the students, Singh stressed on the fact that a Nation can only be built by each individual's character building. Emphasizing on the structure of the society, he said that in a society a person first puts himself, then his family, then his village, and then his country. For this, he said that only the building of personality can build the nation. Singh delivered the entire speech in Hindi and thanked the Government of India for promoting the regional languages.

Apart from this, Singh also emphasized that students should always keep their curiosity alive and should always root for knowledge and asked them to learn something new every time they step outside in this world full of opportunities. He further took the changed political landscape into the account and told how India-UK relationship can blossom under the leadership of Rishi Sunak.

Towards The End, Vikalp said that success can be achieved only through hard work. He emphasized that success never comes from luck, but it only comes to those who deserve it and who consistently keep on hard working.

