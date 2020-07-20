Vikas Dubey encounter: Supreme court to hear case today; likely to set up inquiry team

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will conduct an important hearing in the Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey encounter case on Monday (July 20,2020). A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear the case.

The Supreme Court is likely to constitute a commission of inquiry in the Vikas Dubey encounter case on the lines of Hyderabad's encounter.

Two lawyers have filed a petition demanding a CBI / NIA investigation in the Vikas Dubey encounter matter. Responding to the Supreme court, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that the Vikas Dubey encounter was not fake.

The UP Police affidavit said, ''The death of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, while he was in the custody of the state police, was not a fake encounter.''

The police further said that Vikas Dubey encounter should not be compared with the Telangana encounter, adding that Telangana didn't order a judicial commission but the UP government has constituted a judicial commission to investigate the encounter as per the guideline. It has also submitted photos of the police vehicle overturned at the scene, photo of Vikas Dubey's body, and photos of the bodies of the eight slain policemen who were killed in Bikru village by Vikas Dubey and his gang on July 3.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead while trying to escape after a car accident, the UP Police had announced on July 10, a day after his dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh. The police said that the encounter happened after Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and opened fire on them in order to escape.