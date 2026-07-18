Analysts have drawn comparisons between Skyroot's current position and that of SpaceX in 2008, when Elon Musk's company first placed a satellite into orbit with its Falcon-1 rocket. Skyroot claims its rockets can be readied for launch within 24 to 72 hours, at a cost of $15,000 to $20,000 per kilogram, among the lowest rates globally. Investment in India's space sector, which stood at roughly £150 crore last year, could climb to between £400 and £600 crore this year on the back of the launch. ISRO's commercial arm, NSIL, has so far launched 141 satellites, only three of which were Indian, earning the country around £5,300 crore from foreign clients. While ISRO currently manages four to six launches annually, private firms could collectively conduct between 12 and 24 in future, with a second spaceport under construction at Kulasekharapattinam in Tamil Nadu to support the expansion.