Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Vikram-1: How India joined space elite while quietly becoming world's fuel reserve

Vikram-1: How India joined space elite while quietly becoming world's fuel reserve

Vikram-1, named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, lifted off at 12:05 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, using ISRO's launchpad.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
Vikram-1: How India joined space elite while quietly becoming world's fuel reserve

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amarnath Yatra suspended from July 19 as MeT warns of heavy rain across J&K
Amarnath Yatra39 min ago
2
Lionel Messi1 hr ago
3
Vichar Nag1 hr ago
4
Vikas garg1 hr ago
5
CBSE class 10 result1 hr ago