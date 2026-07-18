India has become only the third nation, after the United States and China, where a private firm has placed a satellite into Earth's orbit using a rocket of its own design and construction, following the successful launch of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the achievement, examining both the rocket launch and a separate milestone in India's oil-refining sector during the same month.
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#DNAमित्रों | भारत स्पेस की 'सुपर पावर' बनने वाला है..देश का पहला प्राइवेट ऑर्बिटल रॉकेट लॉन्च..रॉकेट से रिफाइनरी.. भारत ने रफ्तार बढ़ा दी— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 18, 2026
अंतरिक्ष में भारत की नई उड़ान का विश्लेषण#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #ISRO #Vikram1 #SkyRoot #OrbitalRocket @rahulsinhatv | @narendramodi… pic.twitter.com/Zh5IyfuJ93
Vikram-1, named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, lifted off at 12:05 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, using ISRO's launchpad. The mission, dubbed "Mission Aagman", demonstrated the rocket's capacity to carry a satellite of roughly 350 kilograms to an altitude of 450 kilometres, a task previously undertaken solely by the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation. The launch team behind the rocket had an average age of just 28.
Among the payloads carried into orbit were a satellite from Bengaluru firm Grah Space, testing how new technologies withstand the harsh conditions of space; a robotic arm named Embrace, built by Hyderabad-based Cosmoserve, intended to eventually help capture and remove defunct satellites or debris; and a technology-testing payload from German space firm D-Orbit. Skyroot itself sent up an instrument called SCOPE to monitor the rocket's systems during flight. An 18-carat gold artwork depicting miniature likenesses of scientists C.V. Raman, Vikram Sarabhai and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam also travelled aboard, alongside a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the words "Vande Mataram". Mr Modi congratulated Skyroot's scientists following the launch, saying the feat would inspire the country's youth.
The mission traces its roots to India's 2023 space policy reforms, which opened the sector to private enterprise, allowing companies to build satellites, develop rockets and offer space-based services independently of ISRO. The number of domestic space start-ups has since risen from just one in 2014 to more than 400 by 2026. India's space economy, currently valued at around $8.4 billion, is targeted by the government to grow to $40-45 billion by 2030 and reach $100 billion by 2040.
Skyroot was founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, who left secure government posts in 2018 to pursue their ambition of building India's first private rocket company. Early funding proved difficult to secure until Myntra and CureFit founder Mukesh Bansal invested $1.5 million, giving the venture its initial footing. Skyroot went on to conduct India's first private rocket engine test in 2020, signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO, and in 2022 became the first Indian private company to fly a sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S. The firm, now valued at over $1 billion as India's first space-tech unicorn, is already developing its next vehicle, Vikram-2.
Analysts have drawn comparisons between Skyroot's current position and that of SpaceX in 2008, when Elon Musk's company first placed a satellite into orbit with its Falcon-1 rocket. Skyroot claims its rockets can be readied for launch within 24 to 72 hours, at a cost of $15,000 to $20,000 per kilogram, among the lowest rates globally. Investment in India's space sector, which stood at roughly £150 crore last year, could climb to between £400 and £600 crore this year on the back of the launch. ISRO's commercial arm, NSIL, has so far launched 141 satellites, only three of which were Indian, earning the country around £5,300 crore from foreign clients. While ISRO currently manages four to six launches annually, private firms could collectively conduct between 12 and 24 in future, with a second spaceport under construction at Kulasekharapattinam in Tamil Nadu to support the expansion.
Officials say the developments could bring cheaper satellite internet to remote villages, more precise weather and crop data for farmers, and job creation across engineering, manufacturing and software sectors.
Separately, India has emerged as what analysts term a "swing producer" in the global refining market, having increased exports of diesel and jet fuel by around 50 per cent compared with May and 20 per cent year-on-year, exporting nearly 1.4 million barrels daily in July. The surge follows disruption to Gulf refineries amid US-Iran tensions and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which affected roughly 14 million barrels per day of global oil output. Qatar's Mesaieed refinery has operated below capacity since March 2026, while Russian refineries have faced reduced diesel output following Ukrainian drone strikes, contributing to a global fuel reserve decline exceeding one billion barrels.
India, home to 22 major refineries and ranked fourth worldwide in refining capacity, is expected to export more than one million metric tonnes of jet fuel and 1.8 million metric tonnes of diesel in July alone, chiefly to Africa and Europe. With annual refining capacity exceeding 260 million tonnes, enough to meet Pakistan's oil consumption for nearly a decade, the government aims to raise this to over 300 million tonnes by 2030. Officials project India could climb from fourth to second place globally in refining capacity by 2035, overtaking both Russia and China, even as more than 100 refineries worldwide are expected to close by that year.
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