Amidst the controversy over stand-up comic Kunal Kamra's remark against Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Kamra on Tuesday shared a new video criticizing Shiv Sena workers for vandalising The Habitat comedy club of Mumbai.

Declaring it as "Vikshit Bharat anthem", he sings "'hum honge kangal ek din, man me hai andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash' (we will be poor one day, there is blind faith in the heart, the country is heading towards destruction)," The song was played alongside visuals showing Sena workers throwing chairs and vandalising the property at Mumbai's popular comedy club.

Kamra shared a video on his official Instagram handle and introduced this song as "another anthem for Viksit Bharat".

On Monday, Kunal Kamra stated that no political party controls his comedy and emphasized that making fun of leaders is not against the law.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right," Kamra said in a post on Instagram, a day after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the studio where the stand-up comedy show was held.

Reacting to vandalisation at the studio, he exaggerated that the venue is not responsible for his comedy, but they can control what he says.