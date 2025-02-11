Vineet Gupta Founder Of Ashoka University: Leapfrogging Research In Indian Universities

Strengthening research capabilities is essential for Indian universities not only to foster innovation but also to climb up in World University rankings. This realization is there with the most Indian universities striving to gain in reputation. Vineet Gupta, Founder of Ashoka University, advocates for a twin strategy that involves both learning from the best models around the world and on innovating in a frugal manner.

Diverse Funding Sources – Government, Philanthropy and Industry

One of the key lessons Indian universities can learn from the top research universities in US is the importance of diversifying funding sources. In the United States, public institutions of higher education (HEIs) benefit from a multifaceted funding model comprising federal government contributions, endowment investments and industry funding.

Federal Funding In 2022, the U.S. government allocated over $54 billion for scientific research, with more than half of all HEI research and development (R&D) spending financed by federal sources. The US spends almost 3% of its GDP on research compared to about 0.5% in India. Government grants are often the biggest contributors to research. “India still needs to go a long way though in the last few years there is increased recognition and availability of resources both through research grants and through theme specific missions of the government,” Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder adds. American universities benefit from substantial federal support for R&D, often channelled through organizations like the National Science Foundation (NSF). Gupta commended the establishment of a similar entity in India, such as a National Research Foundation (NRF), to direct resources into diverse research initiatives across disciplines. “We needed a centralized system that empowers researchers to pursue innovative projects with adequate financial and institutional backing. The National Research Foundation established in 2023 is going to be instrumental in fostering, supporting, and advancing research, innovation, and development across universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.” he asserts.

Private philanthropy is another cornerstone of American higher education. Philanthropy has helped many universities build large endowments and income from these endowments can them be used to fund infrastructure for research and research. Universities with large endowments, such as Harvard and Stanford, leverage these resources to support extensive research activities. Additionally, in the U.S, partnerships with private entities and philanthropists, such as the Gates Foundation or Welcome Trust, provide significant financial support. Vineet Gupta adds that in the last two decades the needle on philanthropy in higher education in India has moved significantly citing the success of Ashoka University and Plaksha University where each institution had more than 150 donors. “Indian institutions should cultivate strong relationships with industry to secure additional funding and the CSR priorities of several corporates has also contributed to research funding to Indian Higher Education,” he adds. Globally, there are models of Industry setting up research centres on university campuses. The Nanyang Technology University in Singapore has done this very well and has many joint research centres such as Alibaba-NTU Global e-Sustainability CorpLab (ANGEL), ExxonMobil-NTU-A*STAR Corporate Lab, NTI-NTU Corporate Laboratory (NTI-NTU Corp Lab), HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Joint Lab (HP-NTU) and Joint NTU-WeBank Research Centre on Fintech (NTU-WeBank)

Other Global Funding Models

The European Research Council (ERC), established by the European Union in 2007, serves as a premier funding organisation for frontier research. The ERC supports creative researchers of all nationalities through four core grant schemes: Starting Grants, Consolidator Grants, Advanced Grants, and Synergy Grants. The ERC operates under the Horizon Europe programme, managed by the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth. Such a model could inspire the creation of similar funding organisations in India to drive advanced research and innovation. Another noteworthy model is the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), launched in 2018. Sponsored by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), UKRI combines seven disciplinary research councils, Research England, and Innovate UK to support research and knowledge exchange across higher education institutions. Its integrated approach could serve as a roadmap for India to strengthen it's R&D ecosystem.

Frugal Innovation

In India there are already great examples of excellent innovation and research that has been done totally indigenously at a fraction of the cost of some western countries. ISRO in space research, the development of UPI as a payment stack and the development of India as a IT outsourcing hub are examples where we have excelled in science and technology and delivered goods and services that best in class. Indian institutions needs to embrace the same mindset of innovation in constrained resources and tight budgets. We have the advantage to leverage an excellent pool of human talent. Institutions can also do this by first focusing on local problems around their environment and then scaling up these solutions.

Cultivating a Research Culture

Creating an environment conducive to impactful research requires significant cultural shifts within Indian universities. The critical areas that need focus:

Mentorship - Vineet Gupta stresses that mentorship programs can play a vital role in nurturing young researchers. “Students are inspired for research from their faculty. Universities should consciously develop structured interventions for student advising and mentoring to help students navigate academic challenges and excel in their careers.”

Infrastructure Investment - Modern infrastructure is crucial for supporting research initiatives and fostering innovation. A well-equipped campus is essential for fostering high-quality research. Indian universities must invest in state-of-the-art facilities and provide students with the best educational experiences. The importance of laboratories, libraries, and digital resources is noteworthy to create a conducive environment for research.

Technological Integration - In addition to physical infrastructure, Gupta underscores the importance of integrating technology into education. “Embracing digital tools can revolutionize teaching methods and enhance collaborative research capabilities. Investing in technology will not only streamline research processes but also enable students and faculty to engage with global academic communities,” he asserts.

By adopting lessons from international quality higher education institutions, Indian universities have the potential to transform their research capabilities and contribute meaningfully to national development. As Vineet Gupta puts it, “Through diverse funding sources, strong industry collaborations, mentorship programs, and investment in modern infrastructure, Indian universities can create an environment where impactful research flourishes, addressing both local and global challenges.”

