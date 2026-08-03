Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Whole system worked to protect him': Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan's acquittal, vows to appeal

'Whole system worked to protect him': Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan's acquittal, vows to appeal

Vinesh Phogat reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal in the women wrestlers case. She says wrestlers will appeal the verdict and continue their fight for justice.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
'Whole system worked to protect him': Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan's acquittal, vows to appeal
Image Credit: IANS. Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Former Olympian and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Whole system worked to protect him': Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan's acquittal, vows to appeal
2
3
4
5