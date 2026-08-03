Former Olympian and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Monday expressed disappointment over the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers sexual harassment case. She said the wrestlers were saddened by the verdict and announced that they would appeal the court's decision. Phogat also said the wrestlers would continue their fight through legal means.
Reacting to the judgment, Phogat said the women wrestlers were deeply disappointed that the court did not find Brij Bhushan guilty of the charges brought against him.
"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find him guilty of the sexual assault charges leveled by the female wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire system, the government, and the entire system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan," she said.
Her remarks came shortly after the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.
Phogat alleged that several wrestlers faced pressure during the course of the case and claimed that some women were forced to withdraw their names.
"It took a lot of courage for us to take to the streets and file an FIR against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Brij Bhushan, using his power and muscle, intimidated many girls into withdrawing their names. But many female wrestlers stood up and fought against Brij Bhushan in court," she said.
She said the wrestlers who pursued the case showed courage by continuing the legal battle despite challenges.
Phogat said the women wrestlers have decided to challenge the verdict and will move to a higher court soon.
"The female wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal this decision, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," she said.
Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were acquitted by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.
The case gained national attention after women wrestlers staged protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanded action against Singh. Following the complaints, Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.
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