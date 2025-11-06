Advertisement
Violence Erupts At Start Of Bangladesh Election Campaign

A candidate nominated from the BNP was shot in Chittagong during the election campaign. Another candidate in Comilla has alleged that his house was set on fire.

|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Violence broke out in several places during the campaign for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh in February 2026.

A candidate nominated from the BNP was shot in Chittagong during the election campaign. Another candidate in Comilla has alleged that his house was set on fire.

The Interim Government strongly condemns the violent attack at an election campaign event of Ershad Ullah, the nominated candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for Chittagong-8, on Wednesday.

"Immediate investigation by the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) indicates that Ershad Ullah was not the target of the attack, but a stray bullet hit and injured him. The government wishes him an early recovery. A full probe has been ordered," the Interim government said in a statement.

"The government expresses its deep concern at this criminal act and reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the safety and rights of all candidates and citizens participating in the democratic process," it added.

"The Chief Adviser has directed the security forces to spare no effort in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators and to bring them swiftly to justice. Violence and intimidation have no place in our political and social life. The CMP has already launched a manhunt for the attackers," the statement said.

"The Interim Government calls on all political actors and their supporters to uphold calm, show restraint, and ensure that the February general election takes place in an atmosphere of peace, dignity, and fairness," the statement said.

"The government will do its part by taking all necessary measures to guarantee the secure and peaceful conditions required for free, fair, credible, and festive elections across Bangladesh," the statement said.

BNP blames Jamaat-e-Islami for spoiling the election environment after the Jamaat-supported students' wing's victory in the student union.

"After the election of DUCSU, RUCSU, and CUCSU, they (Jamaat) created the environment in the overall country; they will be the next government in the country. But we think our Bangladeshi people are moderately religious, but they do not engage in the extremist activities of the religion," Anwarul Haque, a BNP-nominated MP candidate in northern Netrakona, told ANI.

"Jamaat-e-Islami and others, and a few advisers of the government, and others may be foreign stakeholders also created an unfavourable environment in the upcoming election," he added.

BNP's nomination-seeking MP candidate from central Comilla district, Monowar Sarkar, has alleged that his house was set on fire by miscreants.

"The miscreants set fire to many things in my house," Sarkar told ANI over the phone.

