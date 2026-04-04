Violence erupts in Bihar's Katihar over custodial death; mob snatches constable's rifle

Tension gripped parts of Katihar district on Saturday after a custodial death triggered violent protests in the Phalka police station area.

The incident centres around 24-year-old Rakesh Kumar Yadav, whose death in police custody has sparked serious allegations and clashes between villagers and the police.

According to police, Rakesh -- an accused in a bike-snatching case -- fell ill inside the lock-up and was being taken for treatment when he died.

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However, his family and local residents have rejected this version, alleging that he died due to police assault.

As news spread, anger quickly spiralled into violence. Protesters blocked State Highway 77, bringing traffic to a standstill. A police team was attacked with stones, chased, and beaten, leaving several personnel injured.

A constable’s service rifle was snatched by the mob during the clashes, while the police station was also stormed and vandalised.

Among the injured were Pothiya OP in-charge Naveen Kumar and constable Sanjeev Kumar, both reported to be in serious condition.

Amid mounting tension, the district police administration has initiated action. Station House Officer Ravi Kumar Rai and Investigating Officer Kundan Kumar Patel have been suspended on prima facie charges of negligence.

Katihar Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary said the matter is under investigation and additional police forces have been deployed to restore order.

In a written statement, the SP said the situation escalated after a section of people organised a road blockade following the incident at Phalka police station.

“Upon receiving information, police teams promptly reached the spot and began efforts to control the crowd and calm them down. During this standoff, some individuals allegedly snatched a government weapon from a constable,” he said.

The SP added that the weapon was later recovered and urged people to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities.

Police said the situation is now under control, with additional forces deployed as a precautionary measure, though tension continues to prevail in the area. Investigations into the custodial death and the subsequent violence are under way.