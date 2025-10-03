A violent confrontation broke out between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday during a 'Visarjan Shobha Yatra' held to mark Vijayadashami, following the conclusion of the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

According to Vaibhav Meena, Joint Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the union had organised a symbolic 'Ravan Dahan' at Sabarmati, aimed at denouncing what they termed “Naxal-like forces.” Meena claimed that effigies and photographs of individuals with alleged Naxal ideologies, including Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G. Sai Baba, and Charu Majumdar, were set ablaze during the event.

“Today, on Vijayadashami, JNUSU had given a call that we would perform the 'dahan' of Naxal-like Ravan, of Naxal forces. The nine-day Durga Puja of Navratri is also observed at JNU. Immersion of the idol is done on Vijayadashami. So, a 'Shobha Yatra' was also being taken out. First, 'Ravan Dahan' was done at Sabarmati with photos of all Naxal leaders, and those with Naxal ideology like Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G. Sai Baba, Charu Majumdar,” he said.

Meena further alleged that while the 'Shobha Yatra' procession was underway across the campus, members affiliated with Left-leaning groups — who had gathered at Sabarmati Tea Point for their own effigy-burning protest — disrupted the procession by throwing footwear at participants.

“When Shobha Yatra was being taken out around the campus, Left parties were present at Sabarmati Tea Point as they had organised an effigy burning there. They want to cause disturbance in the Shobha Yatra. They had changed their venue, and then they came to Sabarmati Tea Point. When our Shobha Yatra reached there, the Leftists hurled shoes and slippers at the Shobha Yatra. Students in the Yatra suffered injuries. We will go to the Police with our complaint,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, JNUSU President Nitish Kumar stated that the clash was provoked by a controversial poster circulated earlier in the day, which announced a 'Ravan Dahan' portraying former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both known for their activism, as Ravan.

“Around 9–10 am today, a poster started circulating in our groups, where they portrayed that they are going to do 'Ravan Dahan'. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were students of this campus and who had propelled a movement to protect the citizenship of this country, were portrayed as Ravan. Resisting that, we gave a call from JNUSU that they cannot do this and that it is wrong. They are not burning the effigy of Godse. But attempts were being made to burn effigies of the Constitution and human rights defenders. Our protest was ongoing at Sabarmati Tea Point,” he said.

He also claimed that during the Durga Visarjan procession, the opposing group halted their DJ music for half an hour to chant slogans including 'Jai Shri Ram' and praises of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 'bulldozer justice'.

He added, “Meanwhile, Durga visarjan from their side was being done. They stopped their DJ for half an hour and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and Yogi ji's bulldozer justice. They then started waving slippers. We formed a human chain to stop violence. But they tried for half an hour to stoke violence there. Later, they left.”

The situation remains tense on campus, with both sides expected to lodge official complaints.

(With inputs from ANI)