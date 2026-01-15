Viral: Bengaluru Man Runs 26 Km For Girlfriend’s 26th Birthday, Internet Says He’s ‘Setting Standards’

Viral: Birthday celebrations often mean flowers, chocolates or a quiet dinner date. But a Bengaluru man has caught the internet’s attention by taking an absolutely far more unconventional route.

A guy recently went viral on Instagram after posting a touching video of himself running 26 kilometres to mark his girlfriend’s 26th birthday. The clip struck a chord with users online, many of whom hailed the gesture as one that “raises relationship standards.”

The video was shared on the couple's joint Instagram account run by him and his girlfriend.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

'Not Flowers Or Gifts But A Meaningful 26 Km Run'

The video begins with the girl explaining that she had hoped to run 26 km herself on her birthday but couldn’t due to ill health. Reacting to her boyfriend's surprise, she says she’s left wondering how to ever match such a gesture.

The video then pans to the guy who says, “My girlfriend just turned 26, so I’m going to be running 26 km for her birthday,” before setting off on the run. Along the way, he records short clips, sharing his thoughts and offering prayers for her recovery.

He mentions that he chose to run without earphones so he could stay present and reflect on the happy moments they’ve shared. He further revealed that the couple is preparing for the upcoming Mumbai Marathon, just two and a half weeks away, but he still wanted to dedicate this particular run to her.

Throughout the run, he repeatedly prays for her good health, calling it the foundation of everything else in life.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

How The Internet Reacted

The video quickly drew emotional responses from Instagram users, who filled the comment section with praise for the man's dedication.

“Bro setting standards,” wrote one user, while another commented, “My throat just got heavy.”

Another user quoted, ' What in the 2000s romcom is this????'. 'Bro setting standards yarrrr'. praising the gesture another person wrote, 'This is the sweetest gesture'.

Another wrote praising the efforts and called it 'Wholesome' .