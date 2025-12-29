Viral: Blinkit Saves Wedding As Groom Forgets To Bring Sindoor; Internet Says 'Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Keemat...'

What could have been an awkward pause during a wedding ceremony turned into a heartwarming and viral moment, thanks to a delivery partner and a grocery app, Blinkit. A couple, during their wedding, found themselves in a fix when they realized that sindoor, an essential part of the wedding ritual, was missing in the middle of the wedding rituals.

In traditional Hindu weddings, the application of sindoor is a symbolic act, marking the formal union of the bride and groom.

An unconventional solution, ordering the sindoor online was the ultimate step. With little time to spare, an order was placed on Blinkit.

Soon, a delivery executive arrived at the address, just in time for the ceremony to continue. The ritual was completed smoothly, the couple exchanged smiles, and the wedding went on.

The story soon made its way to social media, where it struck a chord with users across platforms.

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Video

Netizens flooded the comments with humor and nostalgia, with one reaction reading: “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat…,” a playful nod to Bollywood that summed up the situation perfectly.

Others praised the delivery service for acting swiftly and highlighted how on-demand services have become an unexpected yet reliable part of everyday life—even during life’s biggest moments.

"Bro missed his filmy “khoon se maang barunga” hero moment for real," a comment read.

"This happened at my devar's wedding in Gujrat too and the blinkit guy delivered it," another person commented.

Meanwhile, for the couple, it became a wedding story they’ll tell for years.