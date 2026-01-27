Viral: Content creator sells Maggie on mountains, the money he made shocked everyone; Netizens reacts

Viral: A content creator has gone viral after claiming he earned around 'Rs 21,000' in just one day by selling Maggi noodles in the mountains. In the video, Badal Thakur documents his one-day experiment, where he set up a small Maggi stall with a table and an LPG cylinder at an undisclosed hill location.

Thakur priced a plate of regular Maggi at Rs 70, while cheese Maggi was sold for Rs 100. Over the course of the day, he estimated selling nearly 300 to 350 plates, eventually clocking earnings of about Rs 21,000.

Titled “Selling Maggi in Mountains for a Day,” the video quickly gained traction online, racking up close to 4 million views. The viral clip once again underlined Maggi’s enduring appeal as a go-to comfort food for travellers and tourists in hill stations.

Netizens reactions

Netizens were amazed by the money that he could make while selling Maggie on mountains for just a day. Stunned by the total amount made, one of the user commented by writing, 'Ab toh shayad pahad pe shift hoke maggie stall kholne ka time aagaya hai'. 'Pahadon mai maggi ka dhaba kholne ka sapna sapna hi reh gya', wrote another.

Meanwhile another user wrote, 'Lagta h ab mujhe bhi fitness content ki jagah pahado me maggi bnani pdegi'. Amazed by the profit made, another user wrote, 'Job chod du fr?'.

Another user wrote hilariously, 'Internship mil jaayegi'? 'Mai toh chala Maggie bechne' wrote another.