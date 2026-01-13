Viral: Delhi Air Pollution Sparks Outrage After Foreigner Shows Alarming Air Purifier Filter

Viral: A viral Instagram clip featuring a foreign national cleaning his air purifier in Delhi has once again put the spotlight on the city’s deteriorating air quality.

Posted by a user identified as Andy Evans, the video has sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewers expressing shock at the thick layer of dust that had accumulated in the purifier’s filter over just two months.

‘Video Shows Air Purifier After Two Months In Delhi’

In the video the influencer is seen pulling out the filter from one of his air purifiers. Unlike the usual white or light-grey filters, this one was entirely covered in a thick, black coating of dust and pollutant residue.

He explained that the thought of cleaning his air purifiers had been on his mind all night. The moment he woke up, he decided to act on it.

“All night while I was sleeping, I kept thinking I should probably clean my air purifier. I literally just woke up and did it… Look at this, bro. This is just two months in Delhi,” he said in the clip.

As he shook off the dust, Evans described the buildup as a solid “sheet of dust and pollution.”

“This is only one purifier. I have three running at home. This is crazy it’s literally like a sheet,” he added.

Cracking a joke amid the shock, he remarked that the layer looked thick enough to be used like a carpet. “I could probably put this on the floor. Might even keep the house warm. Repurposing pollution doesn’t sound that bad but seriously, this is ridiculous, Delhi,” he quipped.

What The Internet Said?

The video has crossed 7.45 lakh views and triggered a flood of reactions, with many users expressing alarm over Delhi’s air quality and calling for urgent action.

“Two months is way too long, mate. Check it after two weeks,” one user joked.

Another commented, “You should vacuum your house this dust sheet isn’t only about air quality, though it’s bad anyway.”

A third joked that the dust could be turned into a “sweater.”

Some users offered comparisons from elsewhere. “You should see what filters look like in Vegas after two weeks. This is nothing,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 301 at 2 pm on January 12, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.