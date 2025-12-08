Viral: Domino’s Outlet Sparks Outrage After Manager Allegedly Stops Underprivileged Kids From Entering

Viral Video: A disturbing video from a Domino’s outlet has gone viral online, triggering widespread anger and debate about discrimination and basic human dignity. The clip, recorded by a content creator, shows a confrontation between the outlet’s manager and a group of customers after the manager allegedly refused to allow underprivileged children to enter the store.

What Happened In The Viral Video

In the video, the influencer behind the camera questions the manager after he reportedly stopped the children from sitting inside. The manager can be heard saying, 'These children are not allowed.' When the influencer asks why, and tries to record the interaction, the manager claims that filming inside the outlet is not permitted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Challenging him, the influencer responds, 'Show me your policy that filming a video is not allowed.'

The argument escalates as the influencer asks, 'How can you say these children cannot sit here?' At one point, the manager asks him to stop recording and allegedly tells him to 'talk to the store in-charge.' The influencer, refusing to back down, asserts that he is a customer and has the right to question such behaviour.

Toward the end of the video, the influencer says, 'I’m not scared. I’m an influencer and as a video creator I will speak up.' The clip ends without clarity on whether the issue was resolved.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Not the First Time Such Incidents Have Surfaced

This incident has reminded many viewers of similar controversies. In the past, where individuals from marginalized groups faced discrimination at eateries or public places. In a similar incident that surfaced online, a Bengaluru based restaurant denied Entry to Homeless Man. Such behavior reignites the debate around inclusivity, dignity, and how businesses treat people who appear different or less privileged.

Netizens Reactions

The video has sparked massive outrage online. Many users called the incident 'disgraceful' and demanded accountability from the brand. Others praised the influencer for questioning the manager’s actions. 'Justice for poor' mentions a user.

Several users called to boycott the outlet. 'Manager need to be suspended' wrote another. Mentioning the outlet another mentioned, Dominos can't discriminate on the basis of income.

Citing the outlet, few mentioned to take action against it.

Also Read: Watch: Nagaland’s Cherry Blossoms Goes Viral As Hornbill Festival Lights Up The Hills