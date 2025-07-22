Advertisement
Viral: Employees Dance To Welcome Foreign Client; Sparks Controversy Over Workplace Decorum

A viral office video showing employees dancing to welcome a foreign client has sparked online debate over professionalism on social media. While some praised it as cultural hospitality, others criticized it as inappropriate, raising questions about workplace boundaries and global impressions.

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
A corporate dance video has ignited a fiery debate online after employees were seen welcoming a foreign client with a full-blown dance performance at their office. The now-viral clip shows staff grooving to Telugu and Bollywood tracks—including a solo on 'Main Tera Boyfriend'—before inviting the client to join in.

While some viewers applauded the gesture as a refreshing display of Indian hospitality and team spirit, others slammed it as a breach of professional boundaries. The client, visibly amused, eventually joined the dance, adding fuel to the already polarized reactions.

The video, originally posted on Reddit and X, was captioned critically: “India should stop chaprification of corporate offices… Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are casual and not worthy of serious work”. The term “chaprification,” loosely referring to over-the-top informality, has since become a buzzword in the debate.

 

Supporters argue that such performances foster team bonding and leave a lasting impression on clients. “Happens everywhere across the world… It helps a long way,” one user commented. Others pointed out that cultural expression should not be mistaken for lack of professionalism.

Critics, however, voiced discomfort over what they called 'subservient culture' in Indian workplaces. “This is embarrassing… The optics are much worse,” one user wrote, while another added, “Submissiveness is a state of mind—to foreigners, politicians, or business magnates”.

The incident has sparked broader conversations about workplace etiquette, post-colonial hangovers, and the fine line between warmth and decorum.

