Viral food queue image sparks racist online abuse targeting Indians in Ireland

Ireland: A seemingly ordinary photograph of people lined up outside a food bank in Ireland has sparked a surge of racist comments targeting Indians on social media, highlighting concerns about rising xenophobia within the Indian community there. The image, which showed students waiting outside the Speir student pantry, accompanied a report in The Irish Times on how the student-run service was struggling to meet increasing demand amid Ireland’s worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source