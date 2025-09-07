Viral: Foreign Woman Shares Expenses Of Living In Gurugram, Internet Reacts With Humour | WATCH

A foreign woman living in India shared a list of her expenses and how much they cost in Gurugram. From rent to electricity, she detailed how much each expense costs her. Meanwhile, reacting to her post, several social media users responded with humorous comments.

Sharing the video in which she listed her expenses, the woman wrote in the caption: "Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon."

In the video, she lists her rent costing at Rs. 1,20,000; electricity bill as Rs. 15,000 monthly, while groceries cost her Rs. 40,000 and medicines cost her Rs. 20,000 respectively.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, her Uber Black rides cost at least Rs. 1,000 per ride, and beauty treatments cost Rs. 15,000.

In the comment section, the woman added, "Guys, I’m not complaining, just giving facts. That to maintain a good lifestyle you need to prepare your pockets".

Also Check: 27-Year-Old Wrapper Found Intact: Viral Video Sparks Fresh Alarms On Plastic Pollution- Watch

Netizens React

"Your owner is ripping you off," an Instagram user commented below.

"1,20,000 in rent; 15000 in electricity and 40,000 in Grocery ....... I just wanna know how this scam works," another user wrote in the comment section.

"Medicine 20000? What? What are you suffering from?" an Instagram user wrote.

"The first mistake is living in Gurgaon," a comment read.

"1 person 40k grocery?" another person commented.