A bride had to pay the price for dancing and singing too much in his marriage. The incident took place in Malkapur Pangra area in Buldhana, Maharashtra. The wedding was scheduled to take place on April 22, at 4 in the evening.

Wedding preparations were also completed. While dancing and having fun, the baarat reached the bride's house four hours late, i.e., at 8 pm. There was a quarrel between both the parties regarding this matter.

The girl's side alleged that the groom was drunk. The matter escalated and in such a situation, the people of the village gathered and the girl was married to a boy who came in the baarat.

The girl's father Gajanan Gavai said, "We had a wedding on 22nd, had put a DJ in the procession and were missing dancing in it. It was 4 o'clock and came at 8 o'clock, so we got our girl married with another boy. The girl's mother told us that the boy was drunk, we did not like this thing at all. So we did not get our girl married to him and found another boy.”

