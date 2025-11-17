Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed

Viral video: Talent has no regulations, and therefore it flows effortlessly. That’s exactly what an IFS officer highlighted by sharing a video of a tiger reserve guide whistling beautifully with just a leaf.

“Meet James Bhutia, a guide in Tiger Reserve. He doesn’t need an instrument to show his talent," Kaswan wrote on X.

The short clip shows the guide holding a leaf to his lips and producing a clear, melodious whistle that echoes through the forest.



The guide’s natural skill performed without any musical instrument left the officer impressed, who praised his raw, untrained talent in the post. The officer highlighted how such hidden talents often emerge from the most unexpected corners of nature.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video quickly drew widespread reactions on social media, with users expressing amazement at the guide’s unique ability. Many called it 'pure talent,' while others said the calming tune felt “straight out of nature itself.”

The viral moment has sparked conversations about recognising and celebrating the remarkable skills of people working deep within India’s forests.

Watch Video

Meet James Bhutia, a guide in Tiger Reserve. He doesn’t need an instrument to show his talent. pic.twitter.com/BpM8Wbtltg Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 16, 2025

The Video received number of views and likes, making it viral and trending as well. Viewers started guessing the name of the song. Some user guessed 'Kanchi re Kanchi re'



Netizens Reactions

“I think the song is “ Kanchi re Kanchi re" 1971 Hare Rama Hare Krishna , Dev Saab and Mumtaz," a user commented on the video.



'He is kept Alive By Tigers because Tigers are Entertained By His Talent', another mentioned.

Another user on X commented, “He possesses extraordinary talent. But he should be educated, not use it to attract particular Bird species in order to impress his clients. Now a days, it’s a common practice amongst guides to use bird calls for this purpose."

Also Read: The Internet Can’t Stop Staring At This Rare White Lynx | Spain’s Stunning Discovery Breaks The Web