Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed

In a heartwarming moment from a tiger reserve, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer shared a now-viral video of a local guide effortlessly whistling a soothing tune using nothing but a leaf.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: ( X )

Viral video: Talent has no regulations, and therefore it flows effortlessly. That’s exactly what an IFS officer highlighted by sharing a video of a tiger reserve guide whistling beautifully with just a leaf. 

“Meet James Bhutia, a guide in Tiger Reserve. He doesn’t need an instrument to show his talent," Kaswan wrote on X.

The short clip shows the guide holding a leaf to his lips and producing a clear, melodious whistle that echoes through the forest.
 
The guide’s natural skill performed without any musical instrument left the officer impressed, who praised his raw, untrained talent in the post. The officer highlighted how such hidden talents often emerge from the most unexpected corners of nature.

The video quickly drew widespread reactions on social media, with users expressing amazement at the guide’s unique ability. Many called it 'pure talent,' while others said the calming tune felt “straight out of nature itself.”

The viral moment has sparked conversations about recognising and celebrating the remarkable skills of people working deep within India’s forests.

Watch Video 

 

The Video received number of views and likes, making it viral and trending as well. Viewers started guessing the name of the song. Some user guessed 'Kanchi re Kanchi re'


Netizens Reactions

“I think the song is “ Kanchi re Kanchi re" 1971 Hare Rama Hare Krishna , Dev Saab and Mumtaz," a user commented on the video.
 
'He is kept Alive By Tigers because Tigers are  Entertained By His Talent', another mentioned. 

Another user on X commented, “He possesses extraordinary talent. But he should be educated, not use it to attract particular Bird species in order to impress his clients. Now a days, it’s a common practice amongst guides to use bird calls for this purpose."

