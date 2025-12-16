Viral: Indian Railways TTE Catches Passenger By Collar; Tussle Sparks Debate Over Passenger Safety

Viral: A video showing a heated altercation between a ticket passenger and a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard a train has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion around passenger rights, staff conduct, and safety on Indian Railways.

The video clip captures a tense moment inside a reserved coach, where the TTE is seen holding the passenger by the collar and engaging in a physical spat. In the video, the TTE can be heard asking the passenger to stand up and show his identification, saying, “Chal khade ho, pehle ID nikal apni.” The passenger, visibly distressed, responds while keeping his hands on the TTE’s shoulder, “Shirt chhod… shirt faad rahe ho aap.”

WATCH THE VIRAL CLIP

Without-ticket passengers flooding reserved coaches is a serious problem.



But does that justify an Onboard TTE getting into a physical spat?



What are your thoughts on this matter? pic.twitter.com/Gyb9qNRevh Jharkhand Rail Users (@JharkhandRail) December 16, 2025

As the confrontation escalates, the TTE continues to demand identification, alleging that the passenger had boarded the train without a valid ticket and remarking, “Chori karne aaya hai gaadi ke andar.” The TTE is also heard instructing others nearby, “Video banao iski,” while questioning the passenger for holding his phone. The passenger counters by saying that the TTE himself was recording the incident and asks why force was being used.

The argument continues with the TTE questioning the passenger about whose ticket he was occupying. At one point, the passenger asks for the police to be called, to which the TTE responds, “Pehle chup-chaap baith jaa.”

The video was captioned highlighting a genuine concern: The increasing number of ticketless passengers entering reserved coaches. However, it also questioned whether such enforcement justifies physical aggression by railway staff. Netizens remain divided some backing strict action against unauthorised travel, while others stress that officials must adhere to protocol and avoid violence, regardless of provocation.

Reacting to the clip a user wrote, 'Ofcourse without ticket travel is an offence..to be penalized else no money then handover to GRP, but who has given authority to man handle ...it's a shame on TTE & he should be suspended with immediate effect'.

"Let's assume that this boy did not take the ticket and climbed into the AC bogie, but who gave the TTE the right to scuffle and hand over this boy to the RPF at the next station! TTE should remain in its jurisdiction and not take the law into its own hands", wrote another user.

'Railway can’t even protect TTR from the without ticket or unreserved/reserved chaos', wrote another.