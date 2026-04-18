'Rent too high!' Myna bird's hilarious 'home invasion' fight goes viral | Watch

Forget the housing market struggles of humans—the bird world is having its own real estate war! A hilarious YouTube Short has captured the internet's attention, showing a Common Myna bird attempting a daring "home invasion" of a nesting box.

Wacth full video: Hungama ho gaya Chidiya ke bich - Bird fight https://t.co/uhkoZpjC8n pic.twitter.com/ldYom4qBDW — sr roy (@srroy231162) April 18, 2026

The drama: Backyard bird fight

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The 32-second clip is pure chaos. An invading myna is seen hanging upside down from the birdhouse entrance, engaging in a loud, aggressive “squawk-off” with the resident bird. The intruder’s sheer determination has left viewers in stitches, turning a simple wildlife moment into a high-stakes drama.

The best part: Netizens join the 'real estate' debate

While the footage itself is entertaining, the comment section is where the real comedy unfolds. Users have turned the territorial fight into a reflection of urban living struggles.

Several users took a hilarious view of the unusual fight between the birds. One user jokingly asserted that the birds were fighting because one of them hadn’t paid rent for a long time and was being evicted. “Lagta hai kisi ne kaafi time se kiraya nahi bhara hai” (Looks like someone hasn’t paid rent for a long time!), he said.

While another user joked that the bird pulling the other out was a policeman trying to evict it from the nest, claiming it had stolen the space. “I think that bird is a policeman and the other bird has stolen another bird’s nest!” he said.

Meanwhile, another user added a hilarious twist to the fight, claiming that the birds were struggling for housing just like humans. “Even birds are struggling for houses in 2026. The struggle is real!” he said.

Hidden behind this humor lies an intriguing glimpse of nature. The Common Myna (Acridotheres tristis) is known for its fearlessness and highly competitive nature. In urban areas, nesting sites become "prime real estate," often leading to such sharp and at times amusing confrontations.