New Delhi: When it comes to an optical illusion, the netizens just can't get enough of it. Its always a fun task for some and mind-boggling for others.

Recently, the internet has been filled with several amazing optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads.

One such optical illusions is a retro painting, which is currently going viral on social media. The optical illusion challenges users to spot a bear hidden in plain sight in less than 60 seconds.

The painting shows a man (hunter) sitting on his knees with a rifle in his arm. It appears as if he is hunting in a snow-covered forest. But the twist comes, when the painting asks you to spot the large grizzly bear is hiding.

Want to give it a try? Take a look at the painting:

Need a hint? Well, try to look in between the trees on the right side. It might be difficult for some people to spot as the bear is actually upside down and disguised as a cliff face.

Here’s the solution to the viral puzzle:

