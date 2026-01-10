Viral: Rs 320 Or Rs 655? Influencer Shows Price Gap On Zomato, Company Responds | Check

A viral post by an influencer sparked a debate about the concerns over price differences between offline purchases and online food delivery platforms. In her post, the woman claimed that there was a significant difference between what she paid for her order on Zomato and the "actual price" of the items.

Zomato is one of India’s food delivery platforms.

Taking her concerns to X (formerly Twitter), the woman wrote, “Dear @zomato, the actual price of my order is ₹320, but on Zomato it’s ₹655. Even after applying discounts, I still have to pay ₹550. This price difference is absolutely insane. Customers are being blatantly overcharged.” She also shared a screenshot of the order and an image of the bill.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of reactions and sparking debates. Meanwhile, responding to the influencer’s concern, Zomato clarified its position in a statement.

“Hi Nalini, the prices on our platform are determined solely by our restaurant partners, as Zomato acts only as an intermediary between customers and restaurants. That said, we’ll certainly relay your feedback to the restaurant partner and request them to look into it. Feel free to reach out to us for any further queries. We’re here to help,” the company commented below the post of the influencer.

Dear @zomato, the actual price of my order is ₹320, but on Zomato it’s ₹655. Even after applying discounts, I still have to pay ₹550. This price difference is absolutely insane. Customers are being blatantly overcharged. pic.twitter.com/KE0JTUnuFW — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) January 10, 2026

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Post

The post went viral on social media and sparked a debate about the prices.

"We have to, and will learn, to pay for convenience. No service can be self funded forever and the golden rule is - there is nothing called a free lunch in business," a comment read.

"This is done to support gig workers," another individual commented.

"It's not overcharged it's the price you are paying to get the food delivered to anywhere you are. You don't have to go out anymore, it's coming right to you and every service comes with a cost. If you think it's overpriced then you should go out and eat at the restaurant itself," an individual said.

Another person said, "That’s a huge gap. If platform fees, commissions, or surge pricing are driving this, customers deserve a clear breakdown."