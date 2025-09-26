A heartwarming video of a little girl dressed as Goddess Kali has gone viral on Instagram, touching millions of hearts amid ongoing Durga Puja festival. The video, which reportedly features a young girl from West Bengal, has already crossed 11.5 million views and continues to gain attention online.

In the clip, the child can be seen wearing traditional attire of Maa Kali, complete with the iconic makeup and expressions associated with the goddess. Speaking in Bengali, she innocently interacts in a way that netizens found both adorable and spiritually moving. Viewers have described her as “another form of Goddess Kali” and praised the authenticity and innocence she brings to the role.

Social Media Reactions

Social media is flooded with thousands of heartfelt reactions since the video has been posted online. One user commented, “She sweetly asked… Was there a shop here? I kept watching the video again and again.”

Another wrote, “She’s a form of god, all hail Maa Kali.”

A third commented, “Oh god! Bless me with a daughter like her.”

The timing of the video’s popularity is particularly significant, as Bengal and many other states of India are celebrating Durga Puja with grandeur. Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in the state, marking the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. Across various states, vibrant pandals, rituals, and cultural events have been drawing large crowds of devotees.

Devotees Adore Child Maa Kali

Alongside Durga Maa, Goddess Kali also holds a special place in Bengali culture. Kali Puja, which coincides with Diwali, is celebrated with equal devotion. The viral video of the little girl has now become a symbolic reflection of the faith and emotions associated with these festivals.

For many devotees, seeing a child dressed as the goddess during the festive season has added a personal and emotional touch to the celebrations. The clip continues to spread across social media platforms, gathering praise not only for the girl’s appearance but also for the innocence with which she portrays a form of the divine.