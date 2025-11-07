Viral Shame Turns Tragic: Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide After Embarrassing Video Circulates Online

In another example of Social Media's Craze, a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district died by suicide after a video showing him and his friend urinating in public near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station went viral on social media.

Police said the man jumped into a well in Thokmal Tanda, Jalna, following constant harassment and threatening calls over the incident. The video, which captured the two friends urinating below a board reading “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar” at a railway station, quickly spread online and drew heavy criticism.

Both men later issued a public apology, but the victim reportedly continued to face abuse and threats despite it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Adhe. His family members and relatives collectively demanded strict action to be taken against those who made it viral and posted on social media. The clip is said to be of October 30, in which both of the friends were seen urinating near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station board, as per reports.

The clip was widely shared by several Instagram accounts, including one belonging to a local Shiv Sena district chief.

According to police, the man told his friends he could no longer handle the humiliation before taking his own life. An FIR has been filed against those accused of circulating the video and inciting the harassment.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).