A social media influencer is getting brutally trolled for saying that wearing ‘Sindoor’ triggers sexual drive. In a now-viral video, a woman who is explaining the benefits of wearing vermillion, which is a common practice among Hindu women, adds that the Sindoor also affects a person’s sexual life by enhancing the sex life. Her observations, however, have become a centre of memes and trolling on Twitter and among the social media community.

In the video, the woman also goes on to explain other benefits of Sindoor like how it cools down the body and has a relaxing effect on the person.

The screengrab of the video, which has originally shared by an Instagram handle be.bodywise, was shared by a Twitter user by the name of ‘Trust me bro’ and is being trolled ever since. The original video has now been removed from the account.

However, the Bizzare sex drive claim has become a source of n number of memes that are too funny to miss.

Sharing a very commonly enjoyed meme of two cats getting into a fight, a Twitter user displayed his wit on the matter saying, "The anti-depressants and Sindoor fighting in my body to control my sex drive"

Another user commented on the post writing, "My fav is the mention of 'triggers sex drive' as if Sindoor is an aphrodisiac. this is the chutki sindoor ki keemat Shanti was talking about."

Check out some of the funniest reactions here!

fuck that viagra. get me sindoor. https://t.co/R5hGyrEkTy — Bheem Boyyy (@bheemboyyy) May 12, 2022

^this is the chutki sindoor ki keemat Shanti was talking about. — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) May 12, 2022

garmi lg rhi yaar aake sindoor lga de — Pradeep (@_iPradeep) May 12, 2022

"Mercury is a heavy metal and prolonged exposure can cause a variety of illnesses lmao," another sarcastic user commented.