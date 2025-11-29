Viral Video: 75-Year-Old 'Super Grandma' Stuns Internet With Crazy Dance Moves And An Unexpected Flip

Viral Video: An elderly Indian woman has taken over social media after a clip of her joyfully dancing to Narendra Chanchal’s 'Do Ghoont Pila De Saqiya' went viral. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the spirited ‘dadi’ showing off impressive dance moves, proving once again that age doesn’t come in the way of having fun.

The highlight of her performance came when she pulled off a perfect front flip, leaving the crowd in complete disbelief. Several people filming the moment could be seen reacting in shock as the 75-year-old pulled off the bold move with ease.

The video has already crossed 47.4 million views, with thousands of comments pouring in from users praising the grandmother’s boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm.

Many called her an inspiration, while others jokingly wondered where she gets this level of energy from. Some even requested more videos of the “super dadi,” hoping she continues to showcase her remarkable talent.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO



Netizens Reactions



One person joked, “Looks like the veterans are back in action,” while another humorously added, “Meanwhile, I’m 36 and already battling L4-L5 issues.”

A third viewer shared a more reflective comment, pointing out how unfair age stereotypes can be. They wrote, “People forget that today’s elders were once just as young and energetic. Getting older doesn’t erase your interests. Honestly, with the way things are going, it’ll probably be our generation struggling at 70, not them.”

Another mentioned,'Imagine how the dadi would have danced when she was younger,' praising her performance

