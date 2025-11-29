Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990154https://zeenews.india.com/india/viral-video-75-year-old-super-grandma-stuns-internet-with-crazy-dance-moves-and-an-unexpected-flip-2990154.html
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: 75-Year-Old 'Super Grandma' Stuns Internet With Crazy Dance Moves And An Unexpected Flip

In an inspirational video that went viral on social media platforms, a 75 year old woman was seen making stunning moves that snatched everyone's heart online.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: 75-Year-Old 'Super Grandma' Stuns Internet With Crazy Dance Moves And An Unexpected FlipScreen Grab: ( X )

Viral Video: An elderly Indian woman has taken over social media after a clip of her joyfully dancing to Narendra Chanchal’s 'Do Ghoont Pila De Saqiya' went viral. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the spirited ‘dadi’ showing off impressive dance moves, proving once again that age doesn’t come in the way of having fun.

The highlight of her performance came when she pulled off a perfect front flip, leaving the crowd in complete disbelief. Several people filming the moment could be seen reacting in shock as the 75-year-old pulled off the bold move with ease.

The video has already crossed 47.4 million views, with thousands of comments pouring in from users praising the grandmother’s boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Many called her an inspiration, while others jokingly wondered where she gets this level of energy from. Some even requested more videos of the “super dadi,” hoping she continues to showcase her remarkable talent.

 

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 5 churrets  (@5_churrets)


Netizens Reactions 


One person joked, “Looks like the veterans are back in action,” while another humorously added, “Meanwhile, I’m 36 and already battling L4-L5 issues.”

A third viewer shared a more reflective comment, pointing out how unfair age stereotypes can be. They wrote, “People forget that today’s elders were once just as young and energetic. Getting older doesn’t erase your interests. Honestly, with the way things are going, it’ll probably be our generation struggling at 70, not them.”

Another mentioned,'Imagine how the dadi would have danced when she was younger,' praising her performance 

Read | Video: Construction Worker Breaks Down As Son Claims “IPS Ban Gaya”… This Big News Makes Father Cry; Hidden Full Form Shocks Viewers

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

karnataka Congress crisis
Congress Pushes Sidda And DKS To Hold Talks To Defuse Karnataka Leadership Row
Pakistan Propaganda
Munir's Plan Exposed: Pakistan Manipulating World Powers To Target Taliban
India-US narcotics cooperation
India-US Alliance Tightens To Target Global Drug Networks
Technology
Apple's First Retail Store In Noida Opens On December 11
India nuclear missile
Agni, BrahMos Are Just Trailer: India’s Deadliest Weapon Lies Hidden At Sea
Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Brace For ‘Extremely Heavy Rain’
Election Commission of India
ECI Counters TMC's Allegations, Says Point-Wise Replies Given On Bengal SIR
Jammu and Kashmir politics
NC Passes Seven Resolutions, Vows To Restore J-K's Statehood
chinese research vessel
China Deploys 4th Spy Ship In Indian Ocean — India’s Strategic Countermove
Jammu and Kashmir Police
J-K Police Launch Valley-Wide Verification Of Religious Institutions