As the language debate in Maharashtra and Karnataka heats up, a video of a conversation between a man from Haryana and a Nasik boy is bringing a refreshing respite in the online space. The video showcases a heartwarming exchange that highlights the power of mutual respect and understanding. Similarly, another video featuring vox pops of people in Gujarat reveals a similar theme - locals expressing willingness to communicate in Hindi if outsiders struggle to speak Gujarati.

Both videos offer a peek into the language dynamics in India, sparking interesting conversations about cultural exchange and national unity.

In the viral video of the Haryana man's conversation with the boy from Maharashtra, the former is seen asking the latter in a serious tone to speak in Haryanvi when the Nasik native gets a little visibly nervous. But the Haryana man breaks into a smile and gives a pat on the back of the boy, turning the situation into a heartfelt moment.

However, the man suddenly breaks into a smile and gives the boy a reassuring pat on the back, turning the moment into a heartwarming interaction, and says, "This is your nation. If you would not work here, who would? This is your country, do whatever you want."

The comments on the viral video show netizens showering their support and calling it a "beautiful message". Another user on X said, "Haryana rocks."

Gujarat's Viral Video

An Instagram creator, Jai Punjabi, shared a video on Wednesday on the social media platform, talking to locals in Gujarat, and said that although he lives in the state, he does not know Gujarati, to which he receives heartwarming reactions.

The people of Gujarat, whom the content creator interviewed, agreed to speak in Hindi and assured him that there is no issue over language in the state.

“I live in Gujarat, but I do not know Gujarati,” the content creator said in Hindi.

“So what? You are living, right? Do you have any problems here? Just live and let live,” a local replied.

In the comment section of the video, netizens showed support to the cause of unity in the country as one Instagram user wrote, “Gujaratis are the sweetest.”

Another user said that he has lived in Gujarat for over seven years, and never faced a language issue.