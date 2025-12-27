Viral Video: Cab Driver Wins Praise For Calmly Ensuring Safety Of Intoxicated Woman

Viral: A dashcam video of a cab driver responding with calmness and responsibility while ferrying a heavily intoxicated woman has gone viral on social media, earning him widespread appreciation for his professionalism.

The footage, recorded inside the cab, shows the woman appearing visibly drunk and distressed shortly after boarding the vehicle. During the ride, she is seen repeatedly asking the driver to make sure she reaches home safely, as she struggles to stay composed and seems anxious and disoriented.

In a world flooded with negative stories about men (many for valid reasons), let’s also acknowledge the good.



A taxi driver ensured a drunk girl got home safely, informed her parents, masked her identity, and protected her throughout.



Such men exist, many of em pic.twitter.com/ehcMFzeUk0 Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) December 26, 2025

Driver Handles Situation With Composure

The driver is seen handling the situation with steady reassurance and clear boundaries. Known on social media for posting unfiltered moments from his rides on Instagram, he responds firmly but calmly, asking the woman to stay quiet and composed while continuing the journey without allowing the situation to escalate.

At one point, the woman calls her mother to say she is on her way home. The driver then speaks to her mother himself, shares the cab’s live location and assures her that her daughter will be dropped home safely.

After the call ends, the woman expresses fear that her mother might scold or even slap her for returning drunk. The driver responds in a blunt but non-threatening manner, saying she “deserves it” and playfully calling her a “spoiled brat” a remark the woman acknowledges with laughter.

Driver Ensures Safety Until Final Drop

The video also captures the driver helping the woman after the cab reached her destination. He is seen opening the gate for her and making sure she enters safely, even as she struggles to steady herself. He later confirms that the passenger was dropped home without any untoward incident.

The clip drew widespread appreciation online, with users across platforms praising the driver for respecting boundaries, putting the passenger’s safety first and keeping her family informed throughout the ordeal. Many said his conduct highlighted the importance of professionalism and responsibility, particularly when handling intoxicated passengers late at night.