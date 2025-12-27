Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000530https://zeenews.india.com/india/viral-video-cab-driver-wins-praise-for-calmly-ensuring-safety-of-intoxicated-woman-3000530.html
NewsIndiaViral Video: Cab Driver Wins Praise For Calmly Ensuring Safety Of Intoxicated Woman
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Cab Driver Wins Praise For Calmly Ensuring Safety Of Intoxicated Woman

A cab driver’s calm handling of an intoxicated woman, clear boundaries and coordination with her family earned widespread praise online.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Cab Driver Wins Praise For Calmly Ensuring Safety Of Intoxicated WomanScreen Grab: ( X )

Viral: A dashcam video of a cab driver responding with calmness and responsibility while ferrying a heavily intoxicated woman has gone viral on social media, earning him widespread appreciation for his professionalism.

The footage, recorded inside the cab, shows the woman appearing visibly drunk and distressed shortly after boarding the vehicle. During the ride, she is seen repeatedly asking the driver to make sure she reaches home safely, as she struggles to stay composed and seems anxious and disoriented.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Driver Handles Situation With Composure

The driver is seen handling the situation with steady reassurance and clear boundaries. Known on social media for posting unfiltered moments from his rides on Instagram, he responds firmly but calmly, asking the woman to stay quiet and composed while continuing the journey without allowing the situation to escalate.

At one point, the woman calls her mother to say she is on her way home. The driver then speaks to her mother himself, shares the cab’s live location and assures her that her daughter will be dropped home safely.

After the call ends, the woman expresses fear that her mother might scold or even slap her for returning drunk. The driver responds in a blunt but non-threatening manner, saying she “deserves it” and playfully calling her a “spoiled brat” a remark the woman acknowledges with laughter.

Driver Ensures Safety Until Final Drop 

The video also captures the driver helping the woman after the cab reached her destination. He is seen opening the gate for her and making sure she enters safely, even as she struggles to steady herself. He later confirms that the passenger was dropped home without any untoward incident.

The clip drew widespread appreciation online, with users across platforms praising the driver for respecting boundaries, putting the passenger’s safety first and keeping her family informed throughout the ordeal. Many said his conduct highlighted the importance of professionalism and responsibility, particularly when handling intoxicated passengers late at night.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Banarasi saree
Elegant Saree Styles for Traditional and Modern Wear on Amazon
women’s fashion
4 Maxi and Midi Dresses for Effortless Day-to-Night Styling
Punjab
Punjab CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Dec 29 Ahead Of Assembly Session
India-Pakistan conflict
Munir's Dangerous Game: Building An 'Islamic NATO' To Encircle India
Stud earrings
Minimal to Modern Stud Earrings That Elevate Everyday Style
dna with rahul sinha
Trump's Calculated Strike: Terrorism Crackdown Or Africa Oil Grab? | DNA
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces to Add Grace to Everyday and Festive Looks
Bangladesh
Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
women’s fashion
Chic Everyday Tops That Move From Desk Hours to Evening Plans
america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready