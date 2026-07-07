Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Viral video captures Wayanad landslide as death toll rises to four; rescue underway

Viral video captures Wayanad landslide as death toll rises to four; rescue underway

The death toll has been placed at four, with four more still unaccounted for and ten people receiving treatment in two hospitals. Yet what has stood out through the ordeal is the sheer scale of the response mounted to bring people home safely.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Viral video captures Wayanad landslide as death toll rises to four; rescue underway
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Viral video captures Wayanad landslide as death toll rises to four; rescue underway
Kerala1 min ago
2
Neha Dhupia3 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
4
MS Dhoni7 min ago
5
3rd T20I India vs England27 min ago