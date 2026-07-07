/Viral video captures Wayanad landslide as death toll rises to four; rescue underway

Kerala: A rescue effort that has gripped Kerala took a hopeful turn as multi-agency teams worked around the clock to reach survivors trapped beneath tonnes of mud and debris in Wayanad district, following a dramatic landslide that tore through the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project site. The disaster, captured in viral footage showing onlookers sheltering under umbrellas as the hillside gave way in seconds, saw a tanker plunge nearly 100 feet down the slope, though its three occupants managed a narrow escape. The mudslide also swallowed a stretch of road, sweeping vehicles and a bus used to ferry construction workers along with it.