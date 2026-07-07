/Viral video captures Wayanad landslide as death toll rises to four; rescue underway

Kerala: A rescue effort that has gripped Kerala took a hopeful turn as multi-agency teams worked around the clock to reach survivors trapped beneath tonnes of mud and debris in Wayanad district, following a dramatic landslide that tore through the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project site. The disaster, captured in viral footage showing onlookers sheltering under umbrellas as the hillside gave way in seconds, saw a tanker plunge nearly 100 feet down the slope, though its three occupants managed a narrow escape. The mudslide also swallowed a stretch of road, sweeping vehicles and a bus used to ferry construction workers along with it.
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Terrific ... wayanad of Kerala... Monsoon fury ... landslide 5 deaths on spot sand several missing pic.twitter.com/UMmLzmlHR2— Dr Srinubabu Gedela (@DrSrinubabu) July 7, 2026
Amid the devastation, there were small mercies. A house nearby escaped tragedy simply because it stood empty; its occupants were away on pilgrimage to Mecca, while a church close to the site was likewise unoccupied when the mud struck. Neither building recorded any casualties, a fact rescue workers and locals alike have clung to as good news in an otherwise grim picture.
The death toll has been placed at four, with four more still unaccounted for and ten people receiving treatment in two hospitals. Yet what has stood out through the ordeal is the sheer scale of the response mounted to bring people home safely. Police, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and Civil Defence volunteers descended on the site, joined by two excavators working without pause to clear a buried bridge and reopen access for heavier machinery.
Congress leader and local MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised the coordinated effort, noting that Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan was personally overseeing operations while ministers T. Siddique and A.P. Anil Kumar travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to supervise matters on the ground. "Our prayers and hope are with those who are still missing. May they remain strong while rescue teams strive to reach them, and may their loved ones find the courage to endure this painful moment," she said, urging volunteers and the public to support relief work without hindering it.
Rescue crews have battled relentless rain throughout, with Meppadi recording 226mm in a single day, the trigger, officials believe, for the collapse of large mounds of excavated earth stacked at the tunnel site. Satheesan confirmed that a government order issued on June 20th had directed the construction company to clear this stockpiled earth, an instruction that went unheeded.
Speaking to reporters before heading to the site, Minister Siddique was candid about the underlying cause. "This is not a natural landslide. This is a man-made disaster," he said, adding that the government would look closely at whether earlier warnings had been acted upon.
Even so, the story emerging from Wayanad is as much about resilience as it is about loss. Teams continue working in shifts, undeterred by the weather, determined to bring every missing person home, a reminder of the district's long, hard-won familiarity with recovering from disaster, having weathered devastating slides in 1984, 1992, 2007 and the catastrophic 2024 event that claimed 298 lives.
(With inputs from IANS)
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