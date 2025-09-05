Advertisement
Viral Video: Drunk Traffic Cop In Andhra Suspended After Misbehaving With Woman, Clashing With Colleague

In a shocking display of misconduct, a traffic cop in Andhra Pradesh was suspended after being found drunk on duty. He allegedly misbehaved with a woman and fought with a colleague, sparking outrage over police conduct.

 

Sep 05, 2025
In a dramatic incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, two police constables were caught fighting in full view of onlookers, following allegations of misbehaviour. 

Traffic Constable Srinivas Naik, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol while on duty, allegedly misbehaved with a woman. The woman confronted him immediately, warning him against such behaviour.

Ajit Singh Nagar Beat Constable Koteswara Rao soon stepped in to defuse the situation, but instead of calming down the matter quickly escalated.

Instead of holding their temper, the two constables began arguing, grabbing each other by the collar and engaging in a physical fight in public, shocking bystanders.

Taking serious note of the incident, City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, IPS, ordered the suspension of both constables on grounds of indiscipline and negligence of duty.

Meanwhile, a video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and raising concerns over the conduct of police personnel.

In the video , the woman can be seen pulling the personnel from his collar and even slapping him for his misconduct. This whole incident's clip was filmed near petrol pump in the City vijaywada. 

