Diwali, the festival of lights, is also the season of exchanging gifts, a tradition cherished among families, friends, and even workplaces. Many companies take part in the celebrations by presenting festive hampers or sweets to their employees. Among these, soan papdi, the flaky, melt-in-the-mouth delicacy made of gram flour and sugar has long been a quintessential Diwali gift. But this year, one such gesture involving the beloved sweet took an unexpected and rather surprising turn.

In a video that’s now making rounds on social media, workers are seen hurling boxes of soan papdi outside the factory gates, using the act as a form of protest.

Here's What Actually Happened

Just days ahead of Diwali, a manufacturing unit in Gannaur found itself at the centre of controversy after it handed out boxes of soan papdi to workers instead of the usual festive bonus. The gesture, meant to spread cheer, instead sparked anger among employees who reportedly felt slighted by the token gift.

Many workers, already struggling with rising living costs and delays in wage payments, said the sweet boxes did little to lift their festive spirit. Factory officials, however, maintained that the distribution was simply a goodwill gesture for the occasion.

Authorities later confirmed that while the protest drew attention, there was no damage to property or outbreak of violence at the site.

Watch The Viral Video

Diwali Kalesh



A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged Mithai called Soan Papdi



The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company.



Soan Papdi deserves this insult :)



October 21, 2025

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Social media users were quick to react to the viral video, expressing mixed opinions about the workers’ protest. While many sympathized with their frustration over not receiving Diwali bonuses, several pointed out that the soan papdi itself didn’t deserve the backlash.

Some users argued that instead of tossing the sweet boxes at the factory gate, the workers could have donated them to those in need. “Soan papdi is actually tasty,” one comment read, while another suggested, “If they threw it because they didn’t get a bonus, that’s understandable but if it was just about the type of sweet, then that’s unfair.”

Fans of the popular treat flooded the comment section, defending its reputation. “Soan papdi is a good desi sweet,” one user wrote. “People call it cheap, but there are many who can’t even afford it. If you don’t want it, give it to the poor instead of wasting it.”

Others echoed the sentiment, calling the act of throwing food “disrespectful.” “There are so many people living in slums who would have appreciated it,” one user noted, while another added, “No matter what, throwing food on the ground is just wrong, they could’ve simply refused it or left it in the office.”