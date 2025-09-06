Viral Video: Fight Between Two Women Breaks Out at Petrol Pump Over 'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule; Chairs And Kicks Fly | WATCH

A video of a fight between two women at a petrol pump has surfaced from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The altercation reportedly occurred after staff refused to provide petrol to a customer who was not wearing a helmet.

In the video, several bystanders can be seen watching in shock and disbelief as the two women physically attack each other violently.

At one point, the customer is seen throwing a plastic chair at the petrol pump attendant and attempting to hit her with another object. She also sneaks up on the staff member and throws a second object, which the latter tries to throw back.

The confrontation escalates into a physical altercation while a man tries to intervene and break up the fight.

Towards the end of the clip, the fight appears to subside.

Internet Reacts To Video

Several users commented below the clip of the women fighting.

While some users chose to respond to the video with humour, finding the video amusing, others took a more serious route and expressed concern over the incident and its implications.

Some netizens went a step further and demanded that strict legal action be taken against those involved in the incident.

The 'no helmet, no petrol' rule is part of a government initiative where petrol pump staff could deny fuel to the two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets. The rule aims to promote the wearing of helmets for safer riding.

The rule is reportedly implemented across several districts in India, including Uttar Pradesh.