Viral Video | Freshly Single And Soaked In Milk: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath

New Delhi: In a country where weddings often make headlines, a man from Assam is going viral, not for tying the knot, but for celebrating the end of his marriage. Manik Ali, a resident of Nalbari district in lower Assam, marked his divorce in an unconventional and eye-catching way- by bathing in milk. For Ali, it was a moment of liberation after years of personal struggle, and he chose to celebrate it his way.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ali is seen standing on a plastic sheet with four buckets of milk, one of which he pours over himself after another, symbolizing what he called his “freedom.” The entire celebration was filmed, and Ali can be heard declaring, “I am free from today.”

Man bathes with 40 litre Milk to celebrate divorce in Assam. pic.twitter.com/MvZ5wQS106 — Byomkesh Bakshi (@_Byomkesh) July 14, 2025

The video quickly took social media by storm, triggering a wave of reactions and amassing over three million views. While some viewers were amused, others expressed support, with one commenting, “Good decision.”

According to a report by Northeast Live, Ali had previously tried to salvage his marriage for the sake of their daughter. However, his wife allegedly continued an extramarital relationship and repeatedly abandoned the family. Deeply troubled by her actions, Ali finally chose to file for divorce, which was recently granted.

“She kept eloping with her lover. I stayed silent for the sake of our family's peace,” Ali says in the video. “My advocate informed me yesterday that the divorce was finalised. So, today I am bathing in milk to celebrate my freedom,” he adds.

Interestingly, this is not the first such case to grab headlines. Last year, a man in Haryana celebrated his divorce by throwing a lavish party. The event featured a display of his wedding photo alongside the dates of his marriage and divorce, and even included a cake-cutting ceremony with family members.