Viral Video: Ghost, mystery or prank? Lift CCTV captures strange woman as footage sparks curiosity | Watch
Viral Video: Ghost, mystery or prank? Lift CCTV captures strange woman as footage sparks curiosity | Watch

The video, reportedly captured by a surveillance camera inside an apartment lift, shows a woman in traditional clothing standing quietly inside the elevator late at night. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Ghost, mystery or prank? Lift CCTV captures strange woman as footage sparks curiosity | WatchCredit: Visuals viral on X

A CCTV footage from an apartment building has taken social media by storm, in which a mysterious woman dressed in traditional attire appeared inside an elevator under unusual circumstances, leaving viewers divided over what they were actually seeing.

The video, reportedly captured by a surveillance camera inside an apartment lift, shows a woman in traditional clothing standing quietly inside the elevator late at night. What has sparked widespread curiosity is the way she appears in the footage. In the clip, the lift doors open and close while the woman looks directly at the CCTV camera for a brief moment, creating an eerie atmosphere. 
 
The authenticity of the visuals could not be independently verified. 

Netizens' reaction to the viral visuals

As the video spread online, viewers began offering a wide range of theories. 

Some users on social media claimed the figure resembled a “ghost” or paranormal presence, pointing to the quiet and unsettling nature of the viral clip. 

Skeptics also raised the possibility that the clip may have been edited or shared without proper context. Some even suggested that the lighting and camera angle inside the elevator may have created an illusion that made the scene appear more mysterious than it actually was.

"If this were really a witch, how would she look directly into the camera?" one comment read. 

"It is truly scary, but it also feels like some girl’s prank," another social media user commented under the post. 

"A witch inside a lift… she could fly or even disappear," a netizen said, expressing humour. 

"Someone has played a prank on you. Things like this don’t happen in this day and age; there are no witches or anything like that," another comment read. 

"What we see on CCTV these days is not always the truth. Sometimes camera angles, lighting, and editing can also make things look mysterious. The full truth should come out first; only then would it be right to call someone a witch or a criminal," a user commented. 

Despite the debate, the short clip has continued to circulate widely across platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments. 

For now, the identity of the woman and the exact circumstances behind the CCTV footage remain unclear. Whether the mysterious figure is a visitor or resident in the building, or simply a moment that appears unusual due to camera effects, the clip has sparked curiosity online. 

