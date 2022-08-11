Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): A video of an Uttar Pradesh police constable has gone viral where he can be seen bursting into tears while complaining about the quality of the food served to them by the mess at the police lines in Firozabad. In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess. He was seen crying while staging a demonstration and was later whisked away by the police.

In the video clip, Kumar says, "The food that is being given is the kind which even an animal cannot eat, but it is fed to us. It is a scam by the senior superintendent of police and the DCP. Through these people, police personnel are provided poor quality food." He also said that bad-quality food was provided despite assurances given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the allowances given to police personnel will be increased by around 30 per cent to ensure a nutritious diet for them. He also mentioned the CM's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

A UP police constable posted in Firozabad district protests against the quality of food served at the mess in police lines. He was later whisked away. A probe has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/nxspEONdNN August 10, 2022

The police mess manager, however, said that Kumar used to raise unnecessary hue and cry regarding the quality of food. Kumar said, "The Reserve Inspector says that I will be suspended soon. I have told DGP sir regarding the problem several times, but to date, no solution has been provided."

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry. The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess. The official, however, added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.



The Firozabad police also tweeted this (see above), and investigations are on.

