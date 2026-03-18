15 million views: Is this Indian dad the real king of pop? Smooth moonwalk stuns the internet | VIRAL VIDEO

Move over, Gen Z influencers; there’s a new king of the dance floor. A father in India has become an overnight internet sensation after "hijacking" his daughter’s dance reel with a moonwalk so smooth it would have made Michael Jackson himself take a second look.

The clip, which began as a standard 22-year-old’s dance video, has now exploded across social platforms, proving that "Aura" isn't just for the younger generation.

The 'Billie Jean' interruption: From reel to viral hit

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The video starts predictably: a young woman setting up her camera to perform a routine to MJ’s classic hit, Billie Jean. An overlay on the screen reads, “I was recording, but then this happened.”

Just as the beat drops, her father casually strolls into the frame. What follows isn't a typical "dad dance." Dressed in home clothes and simple rubber slippers (chappals), the father takes over the choreography with professional-level swag, executing a flawless "backslide"—the iconic move popularized by the King of Pop in 1983.

'Slipper swag': The detail captivating the internet

What has truly stunned the 15 million viewers (and counting) is the technical difficulty of the performance. Performing a moonwalk—where a dancer appears to walk forward while gliding backward—is challenging in specialized shoes, let alone in loose-fitting flip-flops.

The video’s caption perfectly captures his habit: “If you play this song in public, he’ll start dancing!!”

Internet reacts: 'Michael is still alive'

The comments section has turned into a tribute to the father's "80s energy," with users across the globe praising his effortless talent.

“In the flip-flops! You just know this man was eating it up in the 80s!” one user exclaimed.

“Uncleji just casually moonwalking in his chappals,” another noted, highlighting the relatability of the moment.

“Aura farming peaked here,” joked a younger viewer, using modern slang to describe the father’s undeniable coolness.

Some even jokingly questioned the reality of the footage, with one comment asking, “AI se nikaale hain papa?” (Did you generate your dad using AI?), while others quipped that Michael Jackson had simply "undergone another surgery" and was living a quiet life in India.

A multigenerational win

Beyond the dance moves, the video has resonated as a heartwarming example of the bond between a father and daughter. While the daughter began as the star, she quickly became her father’s biggest hype-person, letting him "steal the show" and conquer the digital landscape one slide at a time.

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